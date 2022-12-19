Metro Atlanta funeral director killed in crash, remembered as a 'true beacon'

Terrance Dortch, Owner and CEO of Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services, was killed in a wreck last Wednesday.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The metro Atlanta area is grieving after losing a dedicated member of the community.

Terrance Dortch, owner and CEO of Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services, was killed in a wreck last Wednesday, they confirmed.

Dortch was leaving a toy drive in the area of College Park and South Fulton when he crashed into a tractor trailer parked on the side of the highway. Dortch died from his injuries, his office said.

With more than 20 years working in the funeral industry, Dortch served several communities in the metro Atlanta area. Dortch was a “true beacon in the College Park and South Fulton community,” according to funeral service assistant Frederick McLeod.

11Alive spoke with Dortch back in 2020 when he gave out $40,000 in gift cards to pay for customers’ groceries at a DeKalb County Kroger.

"No matter who you are, what type of business you own, or what you do, that's what it’s about," Dortch said.

Dortch leaves behind his wife and two sons. He will be greatly missed by the community he served, according to McLeod.