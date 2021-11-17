Community leader Michael Langford dies

The Atlanta City Council and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms have issued statements.

ATLANTA — Michael Langford, a leader in the Atlanta community, has died, according to a statement Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms released after hearing about his passing.

The United Youth Adult Conference president experienced a rich history in civil service, having also worked on the Atlanta Children’s Memorial Taskforce and on the Anti-Violence Advisory Council.

"Derek and I are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Michael Langford—one of Atlanta’s great leaders," Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a press release. "Michael’s quiet spirit of service served as a model for advocacy and community engagement. Whenever I called on him, he was there to help, including serving on the Atlanta Children’s Memorial Taskforce and on the Anti-Violence Advisory Council. Michael gave his all to this city. He will be missed. Our prayers are with his family and everyone who loved him."

The Atlanta City Council also came forward to offer a statement.

“Michael Langford was a pillar in the community. As president of the United Youth Adult Conference, he inspired countless others and was a vocal advocate for equity and inclusion." The Atlanta City Council stated in a press release. "His service on the City of Atlanta’s Anti-Violence Advisory Council helped to increase awareness and engagement and empowered our community to improve the lives of children and families. As part of the Atlanta Child Murders investigation, he led search missions for the missing children and most recently served on the Atlanta Children’s Memorial Taskforce. He leaves an enduring legacy in Atlanta and will be remembered as a leader and a man of upright character. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends as we mourn his loss.”