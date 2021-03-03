How long could crane collapse impact Midtown?

The situation has left roughly 1,000 people displaced from the area and several crucial streets in Midtown at least partially closed.

ATLANTA — As of Tuesday, there was still no firm timetable for when roads might reopen and when nearby residents who had to evacuate an apartment building might be able to return home following Monday's collapse of a construction crane in Midtown Atlanta.

The situation has left roughly 1,000 people displaced from the area and several crucial streets in Midtown at least partially closed. Work and planning is still underway to neutralize the crane.

There's no clear idea yet for how long that may take, but we can look back to just a couple of years ago for at least a rough idea.

Back in early 2021, a construction crane was similarly compromised at 1105 West Peachtree Street - Monday's collapse happened at 1052 West Peachtree Street. As you can tell by the addresses, they're only just a couple of blocks away.

How long could Midtown streets remain closed after crane collapse?

Here's what that timeline looked like:

Feb. 20, 2021: The crane was reported to be unstable and tilting outside a building, causing an initial shutdown in the area.

Feb. 22, 2021: Engineers with the company removing the crane estimated it would take about a week to complete the project.

Feb 24., 2021: Work to reinforce the crane was completed.

Feb. 25, 2021: Dismantling of the crane began.

Feb. 26, 2021: Nearby residents were allowed to return after being put up in hotels by the company removing the crane.

March 1, 2021: Officials announced the crane was largely removed and projected streets would soon reopen.

March 3, 2021: Streets reopened.