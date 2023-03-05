'Oh my God' | Witness describes moments she got word of Atlanta Midtown shooting

She said the eerie lunch rush was her first sign something was terribly wrong.

ATLANTA — Businesses in Midtown are slowly being reopened after a shooting took place at the Northside Medical Midtown building nearby claiming the life of a person and injuring multiple others.

A coffee bar supervisor that works at the Whole Foods in Midtown said she was confused when her shop did not spew with customers for the usual lunchtime rush. Tracy Taylor said that's when she instantly knew something was wrong.

"I actually knew something was going on when we get a really big lunch crowd and it was nobody at the bar, and I'm like, 'What's going on? Where's everyone?'" said Taylor.

When she learned why, it brought back familiar memories.

"Oh, my God. Oh, my God," she said when she learned of the shooting.

Taylor explained that this is not her first time experiencing an active shooting in the Midtown area.

"I was here when the lawyer got shot and the lady shot somebody in the other place. So this is my third active shooting," she said.

She said when her family heard the news they kept calling to check on her. Taylor said she felt safe inside her workplace as they have protocols in place.

"We're pretty secure inside. They don't want us to be at the windows. They had us on lockdown," she said.

APD has lifted the shelter-in-place order for Midtown but the search for the shooting suspect persists. Police are still looking for the suspect at this time, who they have identified as Deion Patterson. He is described to be armed and dangerous, police say to avoid him.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.