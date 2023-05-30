Missing 72-year-old last seen at Atlanta restaurant, diagnosed with dementia: Police

Jerry Walter Manning was last seen Tuesday at around 9 a.m. at 2096 Metropolitan Parkway, which is listed as a Wendy’s restaurant on Google Maps.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police need help finding a missing 72-year-old.

Jerry Walter Manning was last seen Tuesday at around 9 a.m. at 2096 Metropolitan Parkway, which is listed as a Wendy’s restaurant, according to Google Maps.

A Mattie’s Call was issued for Manning, who was diagnosed with dementia, according to a report from police.

Manning is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He also has blue eyes and gray hair, the report said.

Police said Manning was last seen wearing a tan jacket and dark pants.