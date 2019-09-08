ATLANTA — The NAACP says they want the US Attorney to release all evidence they have relating to the shooting death of 21-year-old Jimmy Atchison to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office.

Atchison was shot to death by Atlanta Police Officer Sung Kim at the end of a foot chase in a southwest Atlanta apartment in January.

According to FBI spokesperson Kevin Rowson in January, agents were serving a warrant on Atchison for armed robbery. When agents attempted to make contact, he ran off, leading them on a chase through an apartment building.

Atchison was eventually located inside a closet in an apartment. According to family members, Atchison was not armed at that point and attempting to surrender to agents, when he was shot once in the face by Atlanta Police Officer Sung Kim, who was working with a federal task force at the time.

In late June, the family of Jimmy Atchison announced plans to file a lawsuit demanding $20 million from the city of Atlanta in connection with the shooting death of the 21-year-old.

According to the Atchison's family attorney, Tanya Miller, Jimmy Atchison was unarmed and attempting to surrender and comply with officers' demands when Sung shot him.

"Due to the egregious circumstances surrounding the death of Mr. Atchison, and the substantial emotional and economic hardships caused by the conduct of the City of Atlanta Police Department on Mr. Atchison's two children, I have been authorized to make a demand for settlement in the amount of $20 million dollars at this time," Miller said in a letter to the city, which announced the family's intent to file suit. "Officer Sung Kim's illegal, unjustified and unconstitutional use of deadly force has robbed two children of the love and support of their father."

The FBI, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Atlanta Police Department and the Fulton County District Attorney's Office all said separately in June that they were investigating the incident. Miller said she was also investigating the case.

"We, frankly, don't think $20 million is enough," Miller said. "We believe it is a small price to pay for what they took from these kids."

In a press release this week, the Atlanta NAACP said they want to see the US Attorney's Office deliver all evidence they have to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office. They feel that the Fulton County D.A.'s office is missing evidence in order to make a decision in connection with the Atchison case.

They said they will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Friday to discuss that request and to reiterate getting an answer for the Atchison family.

Since the January shooting, Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields has said that all Atlanta Police Officers must wear bodycams and that they must always be on. Shields said that this would apply to all officers -- including those participating in federal operations.

However, federal operations preclude the use of bodycams by those on federal taskforces.

Since the Atchison shooting, the Atlanta Police Department has pulled its officers from all federal task forces, including those of the FBI, DEA and US Marshal's, following Shields' directive regarding bodycams for Atlanta officers.

In May, Atchison's family said the move by Shields simply was not enough. Miller said that the family wants to see Officer Sung Kim fired and for the APD to take more substantive steps toward transparency and accountability.

