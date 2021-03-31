Hot Dog! The Wienermobile is in metro area and it is being driven by an Atlanta native | Here's where you can see it

Here's where you can catch the 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels.

ATLANTA — Oh, buns! Oscar Mayer's Wienermobile is in Atlanta through April 10 and it's being driven by a metro native!

The iconic mobile is on its annual "coast-to-coast wienie roast" and it will be in the area from Tuesday, March 29 until Thursday, April 1, and again Wednesday, April 7 until Saturday, April 10.

Johns Creek native and University of Georgia triple degree graduate Molly Swindall, or "Mayochup Molly" is a Hotdogger for the company - the official company title given to those who drive the famous vehicle across America.

Swindall told 11Alive's LaPorsche Thomas that she is happy to be back in the area.

"This is BUNbelievable for me as Atlanta is my hometown. While here, we will be offering ‘Frank Fanatics” the chance to get up close and personal with the 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels," Swindall said. "We’re thrilled for the opportunity to bring a little extra joy and happiness to the area."

Lifting the spirits of Americans during hard times isn't a new initiative for the iconic vehicle. In fact, Mayer's nephew pitched the hot-dog-shaped vehicle as an idea back in 1936 "as a way to lift the spirits of Americans during the Great Depression."

Here is where you can catch the iconic mobile in person:

Autrey Mill Nature Preserve & Heritage Center

March 30 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Location: 9770 Autrey Mill Rd, Johns Creek

Suwanee Town Center

March 30 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 PM and 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Location: 330 Town Center Ave, Suwanee

Newtown Park

March 31 from 3:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Location: Newtown Park Johns Creek

The Georgian Lakeside

April 1 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Location: The Georgian Lakeside Milton, not open to the public

Downtown Duluth

April 1 from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Location: 3085 Main St, Duluth

Seacrest Studios CHOA - Egleston

April 7 from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Not open to the public

Fans are able to take photos for free, participate in trivia, become an honorary Hotdogger, and receive little gadgets like the Weiner Whistle, the press release noted.

Anyone who wants to request the mobile can fill out the form here. It's free!

Swindell said she's been witness to some incredible things during her time as a Hotdogger.

"I’ve had people cry to me telling me that they knew their sick father would be greeted by their late mother when he passed away because she asked for the Wienermobile as a sign," she recalled. "I was able to raise money using the Wienermobile to help a little boy with Autism get a service dog."