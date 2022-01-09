Atlanta groups gathering water to send to Mississippi amid crisis

Currently, Mississippi is dealing with multiple water problems.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — As the state of Mississippi continues to grapple with a water crisis, multiple local organizations are taking steps to help assist those in the state.

Love Like Water Inc. - based out of Kennesaw - is hoping to raise $10,000 to help the residents of Jackson, where roughly 150,000 residents are without safe water.

Currently, Mississippi is dealing with multiple water problems, including an excess on the ground after heavy rainfall in the past week, and not enough safe water coming through the pipes for people to use.

On top of that, parts of Jackson - the state's capital - were without running water Tuesday because flooding exacerbated longstanding problems in one of two water-treatment plants. The city had already been under a boil-water notice for a month because the Health Department found cloudy water that could cause digestive problems.

Love Like Water's goal is to get 10,000 gallons of boxed water into the city immediately amid this crisis. They currently have a GoFundMe taking donations.

"Record rainfall and flash floods in Mississippi have stranded residents, washed away roads, and derailed a train this week," the organization's GoFundMe reads. "The city of Jackson picked up more than five inches of rain this month, setting a record as the wettest August day that the city has ever experienced."

Additionally, Atlanta organization GoodrCo. is also accepting water donations before driving to Jackson on Friday to deliver them.