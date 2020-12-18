Piedmont Fayette Hospital nurse volunteers for Pfizer trial

In nearly 20 years of nursing, Brooke Gisi has never seen what she's seen this year caring for COVID-19 patients at Piedmont Fayette Hospital.

ATLANTA — Georgia has hit two bleak coronavirus milestones. As of Friday, Georgia has confirmed more than half a million cases since the pandemic began.

And we set a new record on Friday for the number of cases reported in a single day at 6,092. We've been seeing cases trending high for a few weeks now.

That's why she was one of the first to volunteer for the Pfizer vaccine trial. Gisi got her two doses five months ago.

Researchers will follow her for two years to see how her body responds over time. The first doses will be available at her hospital Piedmont Fayette on Monday.

The vaccine developed by Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech received emergency use authorization (EUA) by the FDA last Friday and the first doses were administered this week. Pfizer reportedly said it has enough vaccine to inoculate 12.5 million people by the end of 2020. Health care workers and long-term care residents are expected to get the majority of the first vaccines.