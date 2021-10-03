Two die in off-road vehicle collision with bridge pillar near Downtown Atlanta

The incident happened just after midnight Sunday morning, police said.

ATLANTA — Two people died early Sunday morning, Atlanta Police said, when the off-road vehicle they were traveling in collided with a cement bridge support pillar near Downtown.

APD said it happened just after midnight, near where State St. meets North Ave.

"Upon arrival, officers located a single off-road recreational vehicle involved in the collision," a police release said. "Both occupants in the vehicle were confirmed deceased on scene by EMS services."

APD did not identify the individuals.

The department said indications were that the "vehicle left the roadway and collided with a cement pillar" supporting the Marietta St. bridge that runs over North Ave.