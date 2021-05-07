Atlanta officer hit by ATV during protests last year speaks about recovery

The APD officer was injured in the legs in the incident.

The Atlanta officer who was struck by an ATV after a night of protests wound down last year will be speaking publicly on Friday to provide an update on how his recovery has gone.

Max Brewer was hit last May when the ATV sped through a downtown intersection as police were clearing out the area after a night of protests when they were at their peak.

Brewer underwent surgery immediately after at Grady Hospital. His legs had been seriously injured and he spent months recovering.

11Alive caught the incident live on air.

In April, he was awarded a Purple Heart award by the Atlanta Police Department for "outstanding contribution, dedication on duty and service throughout the year," a symbol of his sacrifice on duty that night.