'Never saw him coming' | Atlanta officer hit by ATV during protests speaks about night of crash, recovery

The APD officer was injured in the legs in the incident.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta motorcycle officer who was struck by an ATV after a night of protests in 2020 spoke publicly on Friday to provide an update on how his recovery has gone.

Max Brewer was hit last May when the ATV sped through a downtown intersection as police were clearing out the area following a night of protests. It was during a time when such demonstrations were at their peak.

Brewer underwent surgery at Grady Memorial Hospital immediately after being hit. His legs had been seriously injured and he spent months recovering.

11Alive caught the incident live on air.

"I never saw him coming," he said. "We knew he was going back and forth. We got orders to ignore him. Going on about our everyday business. And for whatever reason, they said, the last minute he made that turn towards me."

He said recovery has taken a toll on him physically and mentally. He's still seeing doctors and a psychiatrist for PTSD.

He called the last year an "emotional roller coaster."

Brewer said he was told he may not ever walk again. But, after surgeries and hours of recovery, he is now putting one foot in front of another.

"We're fighters," he said.

In April, he was awarded a Purple Heart award by the Atlanta Police Department for "outstanding contribution, dedication on duty and service throughout the year," a symbol of his sacrifice on duty that night.

The driver in the incident was charged with DUI, serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving, possession of marijuana, and other traffic charges.