ATLANTA — An Atlanta Police officer was injured in an early-morning wreck Friday as he drove to assist in a foot chase.

The officer is in stable condition after sideswiping another vehicle and hitting a concrete barrier near the intersection of Metropolitan Pkwy. and University Ave.

The suspect involved in the foot chase is in custody.

Police have not released the identity of the officer.

