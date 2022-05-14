Atlanta officer's ankle injured in traffic incident

An APD release said it happened just before 11 p.m. on James Jackson Parkway.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta officer's ankle was injured Friday night in the city's Riverside neighborhood in the course of a traffic incident, the department said.

An APD release said it happened just before 11 p.m. on James Jackson Parkway. Officers were called to a road hazard and found a Toyota 4Runner stopped but running in the middle of the road.

"The officer noticed a person appeared to be sleeping behind the wheel," an APD release said.

The officer made "multiple attempts to wake the driver" then "used his asp baton to shatter the rear passenger window."