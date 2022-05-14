Atlanta officer's ankle injured in traffic incident

ATLANTA — An Atlanta officer's ankle was injured Friday night in the city's Riverside neighborhood in the course of a traffic incident, the department said.
An APD release said it happened just before 11 p.m. on James Jackson Parkway. Officers were called to a road hazard and found a Toyota 4Runner stopped but running in the middle of the road.
"The officer noticed a person appeared to be sleeping behind the wheel," an APD release said.
The officer made "multiple attempts to wake the driver" then "used his asp baton to shatter the rear passenger window."
"The officer was able to turn the vehicle off, but the vehicle was not placed in park and rolled backwards and collided into his patrol vehicle resulting with the getting caught in-between both vehicles," APD said. "The officer sustained an ankle injury and was transported to the hospital by Grady EMS. The officer is in stable condition at this time."