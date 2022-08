No one was taken to the hospital in the accident, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — An Atlanta Police officer was involved in a car accident early Friday morning, the department said, avoiding any serious injury.

He was described as "shaken up."

The accident happened on Piedmont Ave. in the Lindbergh neighborhood.

Police reported that there were no serious injuries in the incident, and no one was taken to the hospital.

Photos from the scene showed the other car appeared to be a black sedan.