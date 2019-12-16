ATLANTA — Two Atlanta Police officers are recovering Monday morning after being injured in two separate crashes.

Both crashes happened on the downtown connector early Saturday morning.

The first incident happened as one officer responded to a crash at the Fulton Street exit. A Jeep hit the back of his patrol car. The driver of the Jeep was later arrested for driving under the influence.

Two hours later, a truck hit another officer's patrol car near 14th Street. The truck driver was cited for driving too fast.

Both officers were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

