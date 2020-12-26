Atlanta officials extend warming center Christmas weekend amid frigid temps

The operation schedule may change depending on the weather.

ATLANTA — Atlanta officials are extending the opening of a warming center this holiday weekend with temperatures being at their lowest all season.

The city will reopen the former Ramada Hotel at 450 Capitol Avenue, S.E. on Saturday, Dec. 26 at 8 p.m. It will stay open through Sunday, Dec. 27 at 9 a.m.

The city said they also expect to resume operations Sunday, Dec. 27 at 11 p.m. through Dec. 28 at 8 a.m.

Temperatures will begin warming a little more than they did on Christmas day. It will get up to 44 on Saturday.

Friday was the 6th coldest Christmas on record. The coldest Christmas on record was in 1983. That year we had a low of 0 degrees and a high of 17 degrees.

Those in need of additional assistance can contact the City by dialing 311 (inside Atlanta City limits) or 404-546-0311.