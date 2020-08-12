Atlanta officials opening warming center once again Tuesday night

Temperatures continue to drop into the low 30s across metro Atlanta.

ATLANTA — With temperatures flirting with the freezing mark in the city Tuesday night, Atlanta officials are opening a warming center once again.

The 11Alive StormTrackers said temperatures across north Georgia will fall into the lower 30s under clear skies.

The city will open the former Ramada Hotel at 450 Capitol Avenue, S.E., as a warming center at 8 p.m., Tuesday. It will stay open through 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Transportation will be provided to the facility from the Gateway Center, located at 275 Pryor Street, S.W.

Anyone in need of additional assistance or information may call 311 inside the city limits, or 404-546-0311.

The Atlanta Mission is also accepting those who need shelter. They have 20 cold weather beds for single men at The Shepherd's Inn. Their building is located at 165 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd NW.

The Salvation Army also has shelter available for men, women and families at 400 Luckie St. NW. Their shelter will open at 9 p.m.

The Covenant House at 1559 Johnson Road NW is also available for young adults ages 18-24.