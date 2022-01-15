Atlanta opens 2 warming centers ahead of potential winter storm

The centers will be open Saturday night through Tuesday morning.

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta is opening two warming centers as harsh winter weather moves into Georgia.

North Georgia will see snow, rain and a wintry mix, with Atlanta feeling some fallout of that storm. There is a Winter Weather Advisory for the Atlanta area along and north of I-20.

As Atlanta is expecting frigid temperatures in the 30s, the city will open its warming centers Saturday at 11 p.m. through Tuesday at 7 a.m.

People can head to Old Adamsville Recreation Center and the Central Park Recreation Center. Transportation will be provided at 11 p.m. from the Gateway Center at 275 Pryor St. SW.