Chick-fil-A staffer, metro Atlanta Paralympic athlete takes home silver in France

ATLANTA — An Atlanta athlete is taking home silver after representing the United States in the Virtus Global Games in France.

The prestigious event, held every four years, is one of the largest in the world. It's specifically designed for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

Joseph Chun took home a medal in the taekwondo para poomsae competition.

More about Joseph Chun

Born with Down syndrome, Chun refused to let his condition hinder his love for sports. Even when frequent ear infections forced him to quit swimming, he persevered and found solace in trying every sport imaginable. Chun's unwavering dedication to athletics was fueled by the unwavering support of his mother Erin Chun.

"God has given us this incredible gift," she said expressing her gratitude.

His mother recognized the tremendous honor it is for Chun to compete on the mat, showcasing his skills at the American Taekwondo United competition.

She vividly remembers the challenging journey they have faced together. When Chun was born 26 years ago, premature with Down syndrome, she was uncertain about the road ahead. However, doctors encouraged her to raise him like any other child, fostering an environment where the emerging athlete could explore his interests freely.

As a mother, she embraced this advice and allowed Chun to immerse himself in various sports, including soccer, baseball, and taekwondo. Before settling on taekwondo, he discovered a sense of peace and accomplishment through swimming, which he pursued after undergoing spinal cord tumor surgery at 8 years old.

Chun excelled in swimming, earning gold medals in competitions such as the Special Olympics. However, frequent ear infections temporarily sidelined him. Nevertheless, he bounced back and today stands proudly beside his Two-Gold Taekwondo teammates, accumulating more victories in the sport he loves.