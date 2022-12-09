Atlanta Police now has access to Atlantic Station surveillance cameras | What to know

Atlantic Station previously said it's doubling the number of off-duty officers patrolling its grounds to discourage group gathering and help combat crime.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department now has access to Atlantic Station's surveillance cameras.

11Alive obtained the following statement Friday from a spokesperson for Atlantic Station:

Atlantic Station’s surveillance cameras have been integrated with APD as of Friday, Dec. 2, which had been an ongoing discussion point prior to the incident. Atlantic Station has and will continue to coordinate very closely with the APD on proper protocol and guidance.

This comes after Atlantic Station previously announced plans to ramp up security after 12-year-old Zyion Charles and 15-year-old Cameron Jackson were shot and killed near its property on Nov. 26. A week later, they announced two arrests in connection to the deadly shooting.

Atlantic Station previously said it's doubling the number of off-duty officers patrolling its grounds to discourage group gathering and help combat crime. The shopping and entertainment complex also already had a youth curfew in place.

The complex said it's part of APD's Evening Watch program, which ensures officers must stay within the vicinity of Atlantic Station to respond to any future incidents quickly.