Georgia ranked one of the worst states for women's equality, study shows

ATLANTA — Georgia ranks as one of the lowest states for women's equality, according to a new study from WalletHub.

Georgia ranked 49th overall out of the 50 states. Utah ranked 50th.

Despite women's advances towards social equality, women are disproportionately underrepresented in leadership positions. Women make up more than 50 percent of the population but constitute only around 27% of legislators and 25% of Fortune 500 board seats.

To determine where women receive the most equal treatment in the U.S., WalletHub compared the 50 states across three key dimensions: workplace environment, education and health, and political empowerment.

The data was then evaluated using 17 key indicators of gender equality, from the gap between female and male executives to the disparity in unemployment rates for women and men.

For all metrics, WalletHub compared the differences between women and men.

In certain states and for specific metrics where women showed an advantage over men, the state is shown as having gender equality.

Overall, Georgia finished No. 49, with a score of 43.99.

Among the three key dimensions, Georgia ranked:

Workplace environment: No. 46

Education and health: No. 50

Political empowerment: No. 42