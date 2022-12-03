Driver runs away from deadly crash in Atlanta, police say

Police said two people are dead and they are still searching for the driver.

ATLANTA — Two people have died, and another is injured after a single-car crash early on Saturday morning, and Atlanta Police are searching for the driver.

Atlanta Police Department officers were dispatched around 3 a.m. to a crash at the intersection of Campbellton Road SW and County Line Road SW. Officers said only one car was involved in the crash.

Multiple people were in the car, and police said one person was dead at the scene of the crash. Another passenger was taken to the hospital, where they later died, and APD said, "one additional passenger is currently listed in critical condition." Another person in the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The department said their Accident Investigations Unit came out to the scene to see what caused the wreck. Investigators said it looked like the driver was driving westbound on Campbellton Road and lost control of their car. The accident unit said the car rolled over several times and finally came to a stop off the roadway.

Police said the driver got out of the car and ran away before they got there.