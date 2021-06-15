Atlanta police confiscate AR-15 rifle from 15-year-old

During a patrol, officers saw people running from a nearby parking lot and shortly after, heard gunshots from that direction.

Atlanta officers have confiscated an AR-15 rifle from a local teen, just days after another gun was taken from a 14-year-old. This happened June 12, when officers conducted and directed patrols in the area of Venable St. and Mills St. due to "multiple prior calls of unruly juveniles in the area,” according to police reports.

After investigating the origin of the shooting, officers eventually located a male suspect who ran away.

“After searching the area for the male, he was eventually located along with a black backpack that he discarded during the pursuit. Contained in the backpack was an AR-15 style rifle with a loaded 60 round magazine,” APD said.

The 15-year-old male suspect was arrested and charged with Reckless Conduct, Possession Of A Firearm In Commission Of Felony, Possession and Carrying A Concealed Weapon, Obstruction, and Possession Of Firearm Under 18.

Officials are urging residents to Call 911 or call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta to report tips/crimes anonymously.

Last month, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms named a permanent police chief recommendation as she addressed growing public safety concerns across the city.

"There are too many guns on our streets... and too many people in our communities who don't have regard for basic human life," Bottoms said.

She said APD officers respond to crime, but at some point, the responsibility must be taken by "all of us."