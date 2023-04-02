Police say 'co-sleeping' could be to blame of Atlanta newborn's death

The newborn was taken to Scottish Rite Hospital and "despite lifesaving efforts," was pronounced deceased, police said in a statement.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the death of a newborn baby Sunday morning.

They were called to apartments at 3560 Piedmont Road around 7:30 a.m. where they located the infant not breathing. They say co-sleeping could be to blame.

"Preliminary investigation revealed the newborn was co-sleeping with other children who lived at the residence," police said in a statement. "The official cause and manner of death will be determined at autopsy."

They said they are continuing to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.