Police say 'co-sleeping' could be to blame of Atlanta newborn's death

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the death of a newborn baby Sunday morning.
They were called to apartments at 3560 Piedmont Road around 7:30 a.m. where they located the infant not breathing. They say co-sleeping could be to blame.
The newborn was taken to Scottish Rite Hospital and "despite lifesaving efforts," was pronounced deceased, police said in a statement.
"Preliminary investigation revealed the newborn was co-sleeping with other children who lived at the residence," police said in a statement. "The official cause and manner of death will be determined at autopsy."
They said they are continuing to investigate.
