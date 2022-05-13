x
Atlanta Police investigating 'suspicious package' at Beltline

Police are near Edgewood Avenue northeast.

ATLANTA — A 'suspicious package' was reported on the northeast park of Atlanta's Beltline, police said on Friday. 

They were investigating near Edgewood Avenue northeast and said they were looking for an unattended backpack.

Police said there were no injuries reported and that their investigation is ongoing. 

