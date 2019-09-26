The Atlanta Police Department (APD) is apologizing after an officer pulled a gun on a well known 82-year-old human rights activist.

Things took an unexpected turn for Joe Beasley, founder of the Joe Beasley Foundation, when he turned onto a street in northwest Atlanta Wednesday afternoon.

Carlos Campos with APD said Beasley was driving down the road when their APEX unit was searching a home on Jett Street. One officer drew his weapon as he directed Beasley to turn his car around, Campos stated.

"The drawing of the weapon is not consistent with APD’s training and we will be addressing that internally...," Campos told 11Alive.

The department also expressed their apologies to Beasley for the "stress that this [situation] undoubtedly caused him."

Beasley is a well-known Georgia human rights activist who attended graduate school at Clark Atlanta University. According to Beasley's website, he has served on numerous boards including the National Rainbow/PUSH Coalition, founded by the Rev. Jesse Jackson. Beasley also has a library at Zumbi dos Palmares College in Sao Paulo, Brazil named in his honor.

His current work focuses on, "the unification of African descendants for economic, political, social and cultural empowerment."

