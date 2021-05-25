Man diagnosed with dementia reported missing, Atlanta police say

He is diagnosed with dementia and was last seen at his home off King Alfred Drive according to police.

ATLANTA — Police are asking for the public's help finding 84-year-old Fred Samuels. He was reported missing and investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Samuels has been diagnosed with dementia and was last seen at his home at off King Alfred Drive in southwest Atlanta, police said.

He was last seen wearing gray pants, a gray shirt, white sneakers, and an Atlanta Braves hat.