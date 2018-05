ATLANTA-- Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man who has autism who is unable to communicate verbally.

27-year-old Sharod Hairston was last seen on Myrtle drive around 8 p.m. Saturday night. According to police, Hairston wandered away from his home.

Hairston is 6 feet tall and weighs around 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing black shorts and no shirt.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hairston is asked to call 911.

© 2018 WXIA