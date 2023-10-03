Atlanta Police looking for person of interest in February homicide

Police believe the man may have information about a homicide that took place in February near downtown Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Video surveillance shows a man who Atlanta Police believe has information about a homicide that happened late last month.

Police were dispatched to 72 Marietta Street on February 26 after they received reports that a person had gotten hurt. When officers arrived, they found a man dead.

The man had gotten shot in the head, according to Atlatna Police. Investigators believe the person of interest pictured in the surveillance video may have information about the shooting.

If you have any information about the man or the case, call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.