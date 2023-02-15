Atlanta Police need help finding missing man, has intellectual disability

Michael Speight, 49, was last seen Tuesday. Speight is nonverbal and has an intellectual disability, according to police.

ATLANTA — Police are looking for a missing Atlanta man who they say is nonverbal and has an intellectual disability.

Michael Speight, 49, was last seen Tuesday, Feb. 14 at a home off Fairburn Road, not far from Sandy Creek, according to a news release from the Atlanta Police Department.

Speight, who was reported missing by his brother, was last seen at around 9 a.m. Speight was wearing blue jeans, a dark gray bubble coat, black skull cap and white tennis shoes, according to the release. His photo is provided below.

Anyone with information about Speight’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the APD's missing persons unit at 404-546-4235.

