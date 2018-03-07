ATLANTA -- Authorities are now treating a house fire that left two people dead in southwest Atlanta early Tuesday morning as a homicide investigation.

According to Atlanta Fire, the fire happened at a residence on Harvel and H.E. Holmes Drives shortly after 4 a.m.

A married couple died in the house, officials said. One of them was found in the rear of the home, while the other was found in the front of the home.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner has since determined the man and woman actually died before the fire, ruling the cause of death as strangulation.

At this time, officials are not sure if the fire was intentionally set to cover up their murder; arson investigators are looking into that possibility.

Officials have not released the age or name of the victims at this time and the cause is still unknown, though the Atlanta Police Department is now taking the lead on the investigation.

