ATLANTA -- A police office accidentally shot himself Wednesday night.

What police are calling an accidental discharge happened at 180 Southside Industrial Parkway.

The officer shot himself in the right side, and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition. He was reported to be alert, conscious and breathing.

Police said the officer was changing in the Motors Unit Precinct when his service weapon discharged.

The preliminary investigation, according to police, has determined it was accidental, but are still investigating.

