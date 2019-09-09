ATLANTA — An Atlanta Police officer may be at fault after crashing into a MARTA bus overnight.

It happened Monday around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Langhorn Street and Lucile Avenue.

The MARTA bus had the green light when the officer drove through the intersection with his police lights on. However, Atlanta police said they don't know what call the officer was responding to at the time.

Authorities said the officer and the driver of the bus were both hurt.

A passenger was also on the bus at the time, but fortunately they were not hurt.

