ATLANTA — An Atlanta Police officer was taken to the hospital, Sunday, after being hurt in a crash, officials confirm.
According to a spokesperson for the department, the officer was involved in the two-car crash around 6 p.m. at 166 eastbound at I-75 north. APD said the officer was on duty at the time.
EMTs took the officer to Grady Hospital for further treatment of minor injuries; he was alert at the time, and the only one who had to be taken to the hospital. Meanwhile the at-fault driver was taken into custody on scene.
No other information, including the officer's identity, was available.
OTHER HEADLINES
Atlanta Police: Suspect opened fire on officer, brother in parking garage