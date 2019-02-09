ATLANTA — An Atlanta Police officer was taken to the hospital, Sunday, after being hurt in a crash, officials confirm.

According to a spokesperson for the department, the officer was involved in the two-car crash around 6 p.m. at 166 eastbound at I-75 north. APD said the officer was on duty at the time.

EMTs took the officer to Grady Hospital for further treatment of minor injuries; he was alert at the time, and the only one who had to be taken to the hospital. Meanwhile the at-fault driver was taken into custody on scene.

No other information, including the officer's identity, was available.

OTHER HEADLINES

Atlanta Police: Suspect opened fire on officer, brother in parking garage

Atlanta officer injured after accident in Inman Park