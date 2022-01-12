Atlanta officer taken to hospital after being hit by car

The extent of the officer's possible injuries were not immediately clear.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta Police Department officer was taken to the hospital on Thursday morning after being hit by a car.

The department said he was transported to the hospital after the accident "alert, conscious and breathing."

The extent of any possible injuries to the officer was not immediately clear.

There were no initial details on how the officer had been hit. APD said the cause is still under investigation. It was reported at I-75 North and Cleveland Avenue.

The officer works with the Motors Unit, APD said.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.