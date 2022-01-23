Fulton County deputy involved in shooting at home, GBI and APD investigating

Officers were dispatched around 12:04 a.m. Sunday to an area near Springside Drive and Macon Drive in southeast Atlanta.

ATLANTA — A shooting that involved a Fulton County Sheriff's Deputy late Saturday night is now being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Atlanta Police Department.

The sheriff's office says the incident took place at the deputy's home.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said:

"Overnight, a Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputy was involved in a shooting at his residence. The GBI has been asked to investigate the officer-involved shooting and the Atlanta Police Department is investigating the incident leading up to the shooting."

The GBI, APD and the sheriff's office did not provide any specifics, including injuries, related to the shooting.