SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The South Fulton Police Department is investigating an early-morning crash that killed an officer with the Atlanta Police Department.

Police were called to the wreck on Ga. Hwy. 92 at around 3 a.m. Monday for reports of a single-vehicle crash.

The driver has been identified as 28-year-old Jarvis Rushin, of Fairburn.

Investigators believe Rushin was traveling south on Ga. Hwy. 92 approaching Corn Creek Drive, at which time the vehicle left the roadway striking a tree. He was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased on scene.

Lt. Derrick Rogers with the South Fulton Police Department says the investigation is ongoing.

"Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones," the Atlanta Police Department said on its Facebook page.

Rushin began his career with APD on July 3, 2013 and was assigned to the Field Operations Division in Zone 3.

"Thank you for your service Officer Rushin," the post continued to say. "We will forever miss you."

City of Atlanta Police Department It is with deep sadness we confirm the untimely passing of Officer J... arvis Rushin to a traffic accident in South Fulton County this morning. Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones. Officer Rushin began his career with the Atlanta Police Department on July 3, 2013 and was assigned to the Field Operations Division in Zone 3.

MORE HEADLINES:

Recent mass shootings prompt 'active shooter' presentations by metro Atlanta police departments

Coweta County gang member heading to prison for 20 years after plea deal

Soldier surprises family with emotional homecoming before Atlanta United match

Man threatens woman with knife at Marietta Walmart, leading to evacuation and panicked 911 call

Clayton County schools recover from an embarrassing moment in history