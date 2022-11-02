Atlanta Police officer shoots stabbing suspect outside Greyhound bus station

It happened late Thursday night off Forsyth Street in downtown Atlanta.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta Police officer shot a person believed to have stabbed two people prior to arriving on the scene near a Greyhound bus station in Downtown.

Police say the stabbing suspect would not drop their two knives and began approaching officers. That's when they shot the alleged attacker.

The two people stabbed, a man and a woman, are believed to be in stable condition. Police say it started with a fight inside the station.

"We never want to have to use force but when we have those situations to where we're placed in those unfortunate situations. We do the best we can to resolve them," Deputy Chief Timothy Peek said.

The person shot is also believed to be in stable condition. No identities have been released yet.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case for APD. This is the second officer-involved shooting they've investigated for APD this week. On Monday, officer David Rodgers was shot six times by a known gang member, they said.