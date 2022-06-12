Atlanta Police officer struck by suspected drunk driver, hospitalized

Police add that the suspect the officer was trying to arrest was also hit by the driver and is in the hospital as well.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta Police officer is fighting for his life after police said he was hit by a suspected drunk driver Tuesday morning while trying to perform an arrest on Jonesboro Road.

Police add that the suspect the officer was trying to arrest was also hit by the driver and is in the hospital as well.

This all happened around 12:15 a.m., according to officers.

Police said they'll be with the family of that injured officer until he fully recovers. Meanwhile, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum called the medical staff at Grady Hospital, who are assisting with the officer, "incredible heroes."

What we know about the officer so far is that he has been with the department for four years, working in the southeast Atlanta area.

Atlanta Police also said the driver of the vehicle that hit the officer and suspect has been arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.