LIVE | Fulton DA to announce findings from investigation into fired officers after college students tased

The two students said they were hit with Tasers and pulled out of the car and taken into custody.

ATLANTA — Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard will announce the preliminary findings in the incident involving Atlanta Police officers and college students Taniyah Pilgrim and Messiah Young.

The announcement will come during a press conference at 11 a.m.. 

Two Atlanta Police officers were fired and three others are on desk duty after videos showed the concerning arrests of two college students amidst protests in Atlanta on Saturday night. 

Investigators Ivory Streeter and Mark Garder were both terminated from the department following the arrests, which have drawn national attention.

The encounter was captured on live TV and APD has also released bodycam video related to the incident that took place at around 9:30 p.m.

Attorneys for Pilgrim said Spelman College student Pilgrim was shot with a Taser by Atlanta Police and yanked from the passenger side of the car she was riding in on Saturday night in Atlanta. Behind the wheel was Young, who was also tased by police. 

