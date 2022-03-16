2K reward for information leading to arrests in three separate homicide cases, Atlanta Police plead for public's assistance

Police said they believe these cases have high chances of being solved with the public's help.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department offers a cash award for information in arresting the people involved in three separate homicide cases, including a 64-yeard-old woman.

On Wednesday afternoon, Atlanta Police Officials revealed in a press conference they'd arrested a second suspect in a shooting that left a 60-year-old man dead, lying in the walkway of a popular area on the BeltLine.

While police said they are aware of a third suspect's identity in this particular case, they're still searching for answers in three other cases.

"As we've looked back at the homicides that've occurred here to date, we do believe that these cases — though there are others that maintain high solvability — these cases contain a video and picture component that we believe can help move our investigation forward," Ralph Woolfolk said.

Ralph Woolfolk is with the department's homicide unit. He called on the community to speak up if they knew any information about a deadly March 1 shooting.

It's been weeks since 64-year-old Lashunder Edge was shot to death in a drive-by at a gas station on Lakewood Avenue infamously known as "Shoot 'em up Chevron." Woolfolk said someone inside a moving car was firing gunshots while intending to shoot someone else, but the bullet fatally struck Edge.

First responders rushed her to the hospital to save her life. However, the 64-year-old woman later died. Woolfolk said the police had the vehicle and already processed it for the investigation.

"We do believe that the public has information. If you heard anything, if you observed anything on the evening of March 1, we are asking that the public come forward," he said.

There's another homicide case leaving investigators stumped. Among at least six shootings amid days of violence, this January in the city was a fatal incident at Pregame Sports Bar & Grill on MLK Drive in the Vine City neighborhood.

On Jan. 29, just after midnight, an argument led to an eruption of gunfire, which killed 20-year-old Zyquan Lee and sent three others to the hospital.

Pictured in surveillance video released by Atlanta Police are three people investigators believe may be connected to the case.

"Watch this video and look at their mannerisms, look at the clothing they are wearing, look at their facial expressions that you can see here -- their hair, and styles that they're wearing," Woolfolk said.

He asks that people "pay close attention" and provide any information to his office.

Woolfolk also said police believe a homicide that happened on Jan. 15 at 24 William H. Borders Drive has the potential to be solved, too.

That night, someone shot 45-year-old Mark Richards Jr. dead. Police found him lifeless on the scene.

At the Wednesday press conference, Woolfolk held up a photo of a person who was caught walking down that road that evening while sporting an orange jacket and black pants. It's who investigators believe could be a suspect in the case.

"He brutally, and cold-heartedly murdered an individual on this street," he said.

That person has ties to the Edgewood, Auburn Avenue area, according to Woolfolk.

"We ask that the public do what you've done so many times for the Atlanta Police Department in coming forward and providing our office with information and our detectives stand ready to collect that information," he said.

There's a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in all three of these cases.