Prosecutor to announce decision today on officers charged in death of Rayshard Brooks

ATLANTA — The special prosecutor in the Rayshard Brooks murder case will announce a decision today regarding the charges against officers in Brooks' 2020 police shooting death.

A press conference by prosecutor Pete Skandalakis is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia office in Morrow. You can watch that here, on the 11Alive YouTube channel, or our Roku and Amazon Fire apps.

The shooting of Brooks came at the peak of the movement in the summer of 2020 for police accountability and set off nights of searing protests in Atlanta, infamously including the burning of the Wendy's where he was shot.

The case against the officers - which includes a murder charge against Officer Garrett Rolfe, who shot Brooks - has proceeded haltingly over the past two years, and been passed between three different prosecutors.

Skandalakis was appointed by Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr last year to review the case after a judge ruled in favor of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' recusal request.

Willis had argued both during the 2020 campaign for district attorney and in the months after taking office that former DA Paul Howard mishandled and politicized the case, making it impossible for her office to try the case.

Rolfe, who shot and killed Brooks as he ran from him after grabbing his Taser and discharging it back toward the officer, faces a felony murder charge and multiple counts of aggravated assault in the case. Officer Devin Brosnan, who was accused of kicking and stepping on Brooks as he lay dying after being shot, is charged with aggravated assault.

Rolfe was fired immediately after the incident, but reinstated more than a year ago by a city board that had determined the firing did not follow proper procedures. Brosnan has remained with the Atlanta Police Department since the incident.

Earlier this year, lawyers for Rolfe and Brosnan also announced they were suing ex-Fulton DA Howard, the city of Atlanta, former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and former Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields over their handling of the Brooks shooting.

The broader trend in these cases and several others in metro Atlanta is the clearing of officers, legally and administratively, in use-of-force and shooting cases.

Already, there have been several setbacks in this case and the other high-profile Atlanta Police use-of-force case that touched a nerve two summers ago. In this case, Rolfe's reinstatement put him back on the force less than a year after he was charged.

Another case, in which six APD officers were charged during the protests for pulling two college students - Messiah Young and Taniyah Pilgrim - out of a car and tasing them as they made an arrest in Downtown Atlanta, was dropped in May.

Brooks' widow, Tomika Miller, meanwhile has a civil suit against the officers and the city that remains unresolved.