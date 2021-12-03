Watch: Atlanta Police rescue dog tethered to tree near vehicle fire

Officers were made aware of a dog tethered to a tree near the vehicle, which was fully engulfed, according to APD. Body cam footage shows the rescue in action.

ATLANTA — Officers with the Atlanta Police Department stepped in a big way for a dog that needed help. On March 7, Zone 1 Morning Watch officers responded to a vehicle fire in northwest Atlanta.

“The officers quickly leapt into action, placing themselves in harm’s way to free the dog. As they worked to get the collar from his neck, the vehicle continuously reacted loudly to the heat, but these officers would not be deterred,” the department revealed in a Facebook post.

Moments later, the officers finally released the dog into freedom and removed it from danger.