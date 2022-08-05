Atlanta Police report death on busy Buckhead road

APD indicated an individual died by suicide at a location by the Embassy Suites hotel.

ATLANTA — A person is dead at a scene by a Buckhead hotel, police said Friday.

The Atlanta Police Department said officers had responded to 3285 Peachtree Road - the address for the Embassy Suites hotel - and there was a "deceased victim."

The department did not initially provide further details. They later indicated it was an individual who died by suicide.

