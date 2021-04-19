APD looking for man who stole tools and equipment

ATLANTA, Georgia — Atlanta Police need help identifying a suspect in a burglary that happened over the weekend.
Police released details on the incident on Monday, saying it happened at 1155 Custer Ave SE on Saturday around 5:50 p.m. The department also released the photo below of the suspect. A man was seen loading tools and equipment onto a trailer during the crime. He was driving a white Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 (TIPS). Callers do not have to leave their name and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.