APD looking for man who stole tools and equipment

ATLANTA, Georgia — Atlanta Police need help identifying a suspect in a burglary that happened over the weekend.

Police released details on the incident on Monday, saying it happened at 1155 Custer Ave SE on Saturday around 5:50 p.m. The department also released the photo below of the suspect. A man was seen loading tools and equipment onto a trailer during the crime. He was driving a white Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck.