Atlanta Police searching for suspects involved in shooting, car break-in at apartment complex

It happened on Aug. 12 around 1 a.m. off of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard southwest.

ATLANTA — Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying suspects who allegedly shot at a man in an apartment complex.

On Aug. 12 around 1 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding damaged property at an apartment complex located at 1537 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard southwest in Atlanta's West End neighborhood.

A victim said that suspects shot at him as they tried to break into his vehicle, according to a statement from APD on Facebook. In the statement, APD attached a video of the incident from apartment surveillance cameras. Multiple gunshots can be heard coming from a vehicle passing through as the victim immediately ducks out of the way before the car speeds off. Officers said the suspects' vehicle appears to be a white Kia Optima.

Initial investigation indicated the victim was alarmed when he saw suspects attempting to break into his vehicle, APD stated. After the victim confronted the suspects from his apartment complex balcony, the suspects shot at him as they drove off from the scene. The victim was not injured, but his apartment complex was damaged, according to police.

Atlanta Police said the investigation is ongoing and people with information regarding the suspects are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000. The suspects are wanted for criminal damage to property, as of now.