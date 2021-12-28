Atlanta Police to step up security ahead of New Year's Eve

Police said officers will be in uniform and undercover in plain clothing to better assist in emergency situations.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is gearing up for the end of the year, adding that people may notice more officers on the street as they work to keep the city safe amid New Year's Eve festivities.

Deputy Chief Carven Tyus said APD will work with other local, state and federal law enforcement to ensure everyone's safety.

"However, we will need the public's help with making this event a success," he said.

APD is asking people to be mindful of potential traffic congestion around downtown Atlanta. Tyus encouraged revelers to use MARTA trains or rideshare services to reduce traffic.

"For those who choose to drive, please be sure you park at a metered parking space or in a legitimate parking lot as parking violators are subject to being towed," he said.

The Atlanta Police Department(APD) wants attendees of the 2021 New Year’s Eve Peach Drop to have a fun, safe and memorable experience. Deputy Chief, Carven Tyus and APD offers some tips to keep you safe. https://t.co/0BxGMe8joI pic.twitter.com/W866v7NYkF — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) December 27, 2021

He stressed that people do not leave belongings in their cars.

"Even loose change will attract thieves," he said.

Officers are prepared to respond to car break-ins.