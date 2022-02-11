Atlanta Police announce new patrol car take-home program, unveil new vehicle design

Newly appointed Chief Darin Schierbaum also announced a new take-home program for police cars.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The familiar sight of the blue Atlanta Police cars may soon be a thing of the past, as Atlanta Police Department unveiled a brand new design for it's patrol cars Wednesday morning.

The new Ford Interceptors are black with six stripes going along the side with red and blue colors wrapping around the car. The familiar emblem of the police department is still emblazoned on the side of each vehicle.

The design was created by students at the Savannah College of Art and Design who had 48 hours to create and submit to the design to the city after they were approached for the project back in October.

The size stripes are symbolic of the six zones that APD uses to divide the city and assign officers.

"We want you to know the men and women of the Atlanta Police Department at work," newly appointed Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said during a press conference.

Additionally, Schierbaum announced a new take-home program for police cars for APD officers.

This month, 40 cars will be given to officers who live inside of the city limits. Another 70 cars will be given out once they are fitted with the necessary equipment.

Officers will also be able to take these vehicles home instead of sharing them with other members of the force.

"I already have my car loaded up," Officer Sey with APD said. "I'll be able to go out there right away. Also, it definitely is going to be a deterrent."

Sey explained having a car that's specifically assigned to him creates a sense of ownership about the vehicle. He also said not having to share a car, as he's previously done, will keep the car from wearing down.

"It's mine. You know, and there's definitely that sense of ownership," he said. "And I think in general, it's going to help allow the vehicles to to last longer."

Atlanta Police sent the following cost breakdown to 11Alive:

2022 Ford Interceptor Utility: $35,200

Emergency equipment, processing, and shipping: $18,422

Total cost per vehicle: $53,622