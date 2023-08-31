Atlanta Police to provide update on its 'Operation Heatwave'

This is the second year of the initiative.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are providing an update on its "Operation Heatwave" Thursday evening. This is the second year of the initiative in an effort to combat gang activity within the city.

APD said there will be several speakers at the 6 p.m. press conference including Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, APD Chief Darin Schierbaum, APD Captain Ralph Woolfolk, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr.

You'll be able to watch the live update on 11Alive's YouTube Channel.

Atlanta Police previously said officers have been targeting areas where they are seeing repeat weapon offenses and a high concentration of gangs -- in hopes of giving officers the best likelihood of getting guns off the streets.

Last year's initiative led to a 29% decrease in homicides, a 26% decrease in aggravated assaults and a 14% decrease in robbery, according to APD. The police department also previously noted it has seen a 24% decrease in violent crime since this time last year.

Earlier this summer, APD spoke about the issue of gang recruitment. On July 1, the Street Gang and Terrorism and Prevention Act went into effect, which increased the minimum penalty for those found guilty of violating Georgia's gang laws.

MORE WAYS TO GET 11ALIVE